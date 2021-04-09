Hyderabad rains: Sudden downpour brings down temperature

In a relief from the scorching heat, heavy rain lashed parts of Hyderabad on Friday evening. Areas like Patancheru, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur Kukatpally and Ameerpet witnessed the rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will result in the rainfall in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and other districts in the state. The IMD predicted rainfall acckmpanied by thunderstorm on April 9, 10 and 11.

As per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), Ramachandrapuram of Sanagareddy district has received the highest of 24.8 mm of rainfall on Friday.