Hyderabad: Respect for BJP govt increased in Modi's rule: Dr K Lakshman

Hyderabad: BJP state president Dr K Lakshman said that the respect for BJP party has increased in the last six years of Modi rule. He was speaking during 71st Republic Day celebrations held here on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshman said that the abrogation of Article 370 enhanced respect for the party and Modi's government. He said that BJP always stood for protection of constitution and never misused the Article 365, unlike Congress party, to destabilize state governments. Criticizing Telangana government for rampant use of black money in the recently held municipal elections, he termed it as attack on democracy. He alleged that the state government had misused SEC and police to manipulate elections. Condemning the remarks made by the CM on CAA, he urged people to stage united fight against the state government's anti-national stance.

BJP leaders Ramesh, Ramu, Pusa Raju, Arun, Upender, Naveen Goud, Bharath Goud, Ravi Chari, Suresh, Naveen and others participated in the programme.