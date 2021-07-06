Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy to take charge on July 7

Hyderabad: Telangana senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan said that a huge rally will be taken out from Peddamma Thalli temple to Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday on the occasion of TPCC new office bearers swearing in ceremony.

Newly appointed TPCC President A Revanth Reddy will offer prayers at Peddamma temple before starting of the rally, the Congress leader said that the newly appointed TPCC working presidents, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaski Goud and election management committee chairman Damodar Raja Narasimha and others will also take charge.

Leader of opposition in Rajyasabha Mallikarjun charge, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress president DK Shiva Kumar and Telangana Congress incharge Manickam Tagore and others will also be present.

