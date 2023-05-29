Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Suravaram Pratap Reddy

Hyderabad : Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter, Telangana ideologue and editor of Golkonda Magazine Suravaram Pratap Reddy on his 127 birth anniversary on Sunday.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy garlanded to the statue of Suravaram Pratap Reddy at Tank Bund and paid floral tributes to him.

On the occasion, both Ministers recollected the yeoman services rendered by Suravaram Pratap Reddy to the country as well as the Telangana society and said that his biography and services needed to be informed to the present generation.

Minister Niranjan Reddy said that Suravaram was the first MLA elected from Wanaparthy Assembly constituency, unfortunately he had passed away within 14 months since he was a member of the Assembly.

"In a bid to bring the limelight of his services, the statue of Suravaram Pratap Reddy was installed at Wanaparthy town. Apart from this, the biography of Suravaram has already been brought in two volumes and efforts are being made to bring his third volume by the time of Telugu Bhasha Dinotsvam," Minister Niranjan Reddy said.