Hyderabad: Row erupts over mandir-masjid at Qutb Shahi

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed after a group of trespassers allegedly damaged the boundary of Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi near Malkam Cheruvu in Gachibowli and forcibly installed an idol in place.

According to the masjid committee, on Sunday morning the members of the mosque management committee spotted a group of persons marching towards the site by damaging the boundary and performing rituals by installing an idol. They immediately alerted the local police and the Wakf Board officials.

Later, the Cyberabad police along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rangareddy district revenue authorities were also alerted and altogether inspected the site.

"The boundary covering the backside area of the Qutb Shahi Masjid has been damaged by a group of persons and rituals were performed. We demand the Wakf Board and the revenue department to take necessary steps to protect the land," said Amanullah Khan, President of the Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi.

However, the police could not initiate action against the persons who allegedly trespassed into the open land because the police are clueless about the existence of a temple there.

According to police, on information the police reached the spot and prevented a clash between groups. The police also sought the help from GHMC and revenue department to resolve the issue.

"The group is claiming the land is allocated for the temple by the government. The land is situated at the spot where they reached on Sunday morning. There is confusion about the boundary of the mosque land and the temple and ownership," said an official of Cyberabad police. A police picket has been posted at the spot and a case has been registered by the Raidurgam police.

However, the locals alleged the temple never existed at the place. It was only on Sunday a group trespassing into the mosque land and reached a corner of the mosque boundary and performed some rituals. They also claimed some land mafia is attempting to grab the land by constructing a temple.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said that "After receiving information about trespassing at Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi at Malkam Cheruvu, I reached out to the Cyberabad Commissioner and Collector Ranga Reddy. Officials assured of immediate action on the incident. On Monday, a high-level meeting is scheduled of all departments including wakf, revenue and law and order," he added.