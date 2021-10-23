Hyderabad: Rs 2 crore worth drugs seized in Medchal

The excise officials on Saturday seized Rs 2 crore worth drugs during a vehicular inspection at three places in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The officials also arrested three persons -- Pavan, Mahendar Reddy and Ramakrishna Goud while two others who are said to be the prime accused in the case -- SK Reddy and Hanumantha Reddy went absconding.

According to the officials, the accused, Pavan was transporting Mephedrone drug from a car and was caught in Kukatpally. Based on the information given by Pavan, the officials conducted raids in Mahendar Reddy's house in Medchal and another person's house in Nagarkurnool.

A total of 4.92 kilograms of drugs and a car was seized from them. The drug was meant to supply the students in the city, it is learnt.