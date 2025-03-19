Hyderabad Sees 1% Increase in Premium Home Registrations, Overall Market Declines by 16%

In a notable shift in Hyderabad’s real estate landscape, home registrations for properties priced above Rs. 1 crore have risen by 1% year-on-year (YoY). However, the overall property registrations have dropped by 16% compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest report by Knight Frank India, February 2025 witnessed a continued trend toward premiumization, with homes valued at Rs. 1 crore and above accounting for 18% of the total property registrations. Despite this increase in high-end property sales, the overall market saw a decline, as registrations for more affordable homes have steadily decreased. Homes priced below Rs. 50 lakh—still the largest segment—experienced a 20% YoY decline in registrations.

Knight Frank India's analysis highlights the growing demand for upscale properties in Hyderabad, even as the entry-level segment faces challenges. The premium home market's expansion reflects a broader shift in buyer preferences, with increasing interest in larger and more luxurious living spaces.

Market Breakdown:

In February 2025, homes sized between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet dominated the market, accounting for 67% of all property registrations. Meanwhile, homes larger than 2,000 square feet saw a slight uptick, contributing 17% of registrations compared to 13% in February 2024.

Despite the overall decline in registrations, the market is showing signs of recovery. Hyderabad recorded over 5,900 property registrations in February 2025, reflecting a 13% month-on-month (MoM) increase in revenue.

Regional Insights:

The report also provided a district-level breakdown, with Rangareddy leading the way, contributing 44% of the property registrations. Medchal-Malkajgiri followed closely with 41%, while Hyderabad district accounted for 15% of the total registrations.

Registration Trends in 2025 vs 2024:

January: 5,444 registrations in 2024 vs. 5,464 in 2025 (up by 0.4%)

February: 7,135 registrations in 2024 vs. 5,988 in 2025 (down by 16%)

Registration Value Comparison (Rs. Crore):

January: Rs. 3,293 crore in 2024 vs. Rs. 3,463 crore in 2025 (up by 5%)

February: Rs. 4,362 crore in 2024 vs. Rs. 3,925 crore in 2025 (down by 10%)

The data indicates that while the market faces challenges, premium properties continue to attract interest, signaling a shift in buyer preferences within Hyderabad’s evolving real estate market.