Hyderabad sees a spike in crimes in 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police registered a total of 24,821 cases in 2023, which is a slight increase from last year’s 24,220 cases in overall crime. The crime rate in the city increased by two per cent compared to the previous year with a drastic increase in cybercrimes, financial frauds, and crime against women. The number of POCSO cases was reduced by 12 per cent.

Presenting the annual report 2023, Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday said that it has been a peaceful year, though the festivals coincided, major events like Formula-E, and Telangana State Assembly elections were held. He said the conviction rate has increased by 20 per cent and this is very good for the city. In 2023, 4,465 cases were convicted compared to 2022 with 3,705 cases.

The commissioner said the number of cases registered under IPC, SLL (Special Local Laws), and other than IPC during the year 2023 is 24,821 as against 24,220 cases in the year 2022. He said “All bodily crimes cases increased by 16 per cent with 2,537 compared to last year’s 2,181 and one of the reasons is elections. The highest rise was observed in grave bodily crime cases with a 39 per cent increase, in 2022, 368 cases were registered and 513 cases in 2023”.

There was a slight decline in murders, 63 in 2023 compared to 79 in 2022. Attempts to murder increased from 213 cases in 2022 to 262 in 2023. There was an increase in economic offences and cybercrime cases including online frauds and deep fakes.

Cases of crimes against women increased by 12 per cent

The crime against women increased by 2,775 cases compared to last year's 2,484 cases with a 12 per cent increase. The rape cases increased by 19 per cent with 403 cases reported in 2023 compared to 336 cases in 2022. “The POCSO cases have come down this year with 12 per cent with 377 cases and last year 428, as a result of prioritising women's safety and strengthening SHE Teams,” said Sreenivasa.

The major convictions were 13 persons, who were convicted for life imprisonment in 13 cases, one person convicted for 25 years in a case, five persons convicted for 10 years in four cases, and 118 persons convicted for 3 to 7 years in 75 cases.

Hyderabad city police reorganised after three decades

With the megacity policing plan with the growing population of Hyderabad, and the rise in vehicle numbers among others, two law and order zones, 11 divisions, and 11 new police stations were established. Also, one new traffic zone and one new traffic division have increased and 31 traffic police stations were established. As many as five women police stations are established. Moreover, some special teams are formed for crime prevention and detection.

Election offences

During the TS Assembly elections, Rs 36,81,98,985 cash was seized, and 350 cases were registered. Liquor worth Rs 33,17,880 was seized and 309 cases were booked. NDPS worth Rs 2,94,31,125 was seized and 50 cases were registered. Precious metals worth Rs 24,96,31,434 were seized and 29 cases were booked. 220 cases of MCC violations and 28 cases of poll violence were booked.

Increase in 14.5 per cent in road accidents

There is an increase of 16,150 vehicles this year with a total of 38,49,841 vehicles with last year’s 38,33,691 vehicles. A total of 37,866 drunken driving cases were reported, 3,782 were imprisoned and 556 driving licenses were suspended with an amount fined of Rs 91 lakhs.

In 2023 there was a 14.5 per cent increase in road accidents with 2,312 cases including 280 deaths compared to 2022 which was 2,018 cases. The commissioner said, “The police carried out 850 campaigns, counselled over 37,184 drunken driving offenders, also counselling 54,805 family members, and visited 1,481 schools and colleges,” he added.

Recommendations will not be entertained

The commissioner, Sreenivasa Reddy made it clear that recommendations would not be entertained in the transfers of police personnel and that the entire process would be transparent and based on merit.

In 2023, one officer was dismissed, seven were removed from service and 50 police personnel were suspended. A total of 3,388 officers were transferred this year from PC rank to Inspector and 285 inspectors were transferred under (ECI) Code.

7,426 officers were rewarded, 40 officers were awarded commendations, 3,953 officers were rewarded with cash, 2,897 with GSE, 157 with MSE, 160 with Patakams, and 219 officers were given appreciation certificates.

In 2023, as many as 30 new pelican signals were installed across the city and 1,000 new VHF sets were procured to enhance the internal communication network. The commissioner said 571 community CCTV, 15,105 Nenu saitham CCTV cameras, and 974 safe city project cameras were installed in the city.