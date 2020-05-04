Hyderabad: Several people injured in clash between two groups in Old City

Several persons injured when two groups clashed here in the Bhavani Nagar. The youngsters from the two groups pelted stones at each other and attacked with sticks.

The police were informed who rushed to the spot and detained the youngsters who are suspected to be responsible for the attack.

According to the locals, the clash broke out when the two groups entered into an argument over bike parking. The police took eight members into custody and are investigating.

On January 13, 2020 - a communal clash broke out between the two groups and 11 people including three police officials injured in stone-pelting. It happened over a petty matter but escalated after some people were questioned by members of another community while they were making noise by removing silencers from their bikes.

The clash also turned violent when some members of the group set vehicles on fire.