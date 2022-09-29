Hyderabad: Sewage woes plague city as babus remain apathetic

Hyderabad: Sewage overflowing issues have become a never-ending problem in various localities in the city. Few social activists and locals alleged that despite raising the issues on Twitter, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is taking time to rectify the issue. The residents are facing problems and questioning on the delay by the authorities in solving the issues.

Locals pointed out that there is still confusion, as with whom they should lodge a complaint for sewage issues whether it is GHMC or HMWSSB, as sewage related issue is been looked after by the Hyderabad water board. They also alleged that even after complaining, the issues are not been solved and they are taking months to gets rectified. In areas such as Alwal, Bolarum, Jeedimetla, RK Puram, Malkajgiri there has been huge sewage issue and mosquito menace have increased in the areas.

"Still there is a confusion with whom to complain, as in fact as present HMWSSB is looking after and this shift has been done more than three times and this shift has created confusion among the locals and the main problem is that in GHMC app, there is an option for sewage problem and this is creating the problem. If at all any complaint is been received on the GHMC site, it is not been passed on to HMWSSB, as many people still are not aware whom to approach and whenever we are raising complain in HMWSSB app, the response time is too high and even after raising a complained regarding a sewage overflow issue at Neredmet, yet the problem is not been solved," said Robin Zaccheus, a social activist.

"We are vexed of complaining in the HMWSSB app, it has been a month that we are facing sewage overflow issues at Jeedimetla, beside of emanating foul smell, the water logging is leading to mosquito menace in the area. There is no proper sewerage system in the area. Though the locals over here complained to the authority concerned about the issue and request them to look into the matter seriously and yet no action is taken", said R Shekar, resident of Jeddimetla.

Murali Krishna, working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies said, "In many colonies of New Bolarum has turned into a cesspool due to the overflow of sewage water, due to negligence of HMWSSB for not laying new drainage line. The water is not been drained out so that led to stagnation everywhere. The sewer lines have become old and a moderate amount of rain is enough to make the situation. Many times we have complained to the concerned officials of the water board regarding the issue but it all fell on deaf ears."