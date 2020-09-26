Hyderabad: Shilparamam to be re-opened on Oct 2

Hyderabad: Shilparamam in Hitec City which was closed after the announcement of lockdown is all set to get re-opened on October 2 after more than six months. Thermal screenings will be set up at the entrance for the passengers.

The government on Friday passed the orders permitting the parks to re-open from today adhering to COVID-19 norms. In the release, it was instructed to the officials to make the sanitizers available in the parks for the visitors. Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the public can visit Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad from October 6. Meanwhile, the urban parks including Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR) have been opened today.

The minister had approached Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to allow to open city parks, pertaining to public health at a meeting of state ministers of forest and environment.