Hyderabad: Simpler, quicker Covid test kits on their way

Hyderabad: Efforts are on across the world to make Coronavirus testing simpler, safe and quicker. Fast testing kits like pregnancy test kit or HIV test kit or Hepatitis test kit which give results in no time could well be on their way even for Covid-19 if ongoing trials succeed.



At present, the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing is being done in many countries including India as it is considered the best testing method to identify the Novel Coronavirus infection in any individual. The test result, though, takes at least 4 to 6 hours.

The disadvantage, however, with RT-PCR is that it cannot be preferred to community testing where a large number of persons have to be tested. This is where rapid or fast testing methods come into picture. Doubts are, however, being cast on the rapid antibody tests based on serology or blood sample, which gives basic idea about presence of virus, and further tests are necessary to ascertain 100 percent confirmation of virus infection. ICMR has directed states to withhold this testing, citing inaccurate results.

Dr Vijayabhaskar, chairman of clinical trials ethics committee, Hyderabad, stated that HIV or pregnancy or hepatitis testing is the initial testing process done by a lab technician or an individual. In the case of preg.test, where one gets initial result in a matter of minutes, further evaluation is done to get a complete picture.

" Researchers are on the job to get a similar testing kit for Coronavirus also. The nasal swab taken from the individual is exposed to the kit components and change of colour confirms presence of virus. Later, further testing has to be taken up," he said.

Dr Krishnamurthy, pulmonology HoD at Gandhi Hospital, stated that the technician collecting sample from a Coronavirus suspect case has to take full precautions including PPE kit, N 95 masks, face shield etc., to avoid any scope for infection which is the case with the present RT-PCR testing being done in Telangana. He felt news of research or availability of different forms of rapid or fast kits is doing rounds across the world, but how accurate or helpful these basic tests are would only be known after testing done over some period of time.