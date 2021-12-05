Hyderabad: Sirpurkar commission examines the Disha accused's encounter spot

The Sirpurkar Commission's inquiry into the Disha accused's encounter case has reached its final stage. The commission examined the scene of the encounter and also examined the place where Disha's body was cremated. The Commission was heavily secured by the Central Forces.



On December 6, 2019, four suspects who had raped and murdered Disha died in a police encounter. The Supreme Court set up the Sirpurkar Commission on a petition filed by rights groups over the incident. The Commission examined the surrounding areas where the Disha accused encounter took place.

The Sirpurkar Commission conducted an inquiry into the Disha accused encounter. The commission also questioned the then Cyberabad CP Sajjanar along with the police officers involved in the encounter.

The SIT Officer Mahesh Bhagwat explained all the areas to the members of the commission. The members then reached the Shadnagar police station. The commission will inquire into the encounter and submit a report to the Supreme Court on February 2.

It is known that a Veterinary doctor Disha was brutally raped and murdered by four accused at the outskirts of Ranga Reddy on November 27, 2019. Followed by the huge outrage from public, the police have found the accused and interrogated. However, in the series of developments, the accused has been encountered.