Hyderabad: Sloppy traffic diversions spark spike in fuel consumption in city

Hyderabad: The city police had some time back imposed certain traffic restrictions on important roads like Jubilee Hills check post to cable bridge where one has to travel an extra two kms or so. Maybe one would not have been so concerned if the traffic flow was smooth. But experience shows that it has become a driver's nightmare. Road users now not only have to spend more time but also more fuel as traffic jams have become much worse. This results in burning more fuel. Some wonder if this move was to help increase the state revenue in the form of taxes from petrol?

The unnecessary and illogical diversions and barriers has not been regulating the traffic but turning instead turning into gridlocks. Commuters are forced to travel extra kilometres to take a U-turn due to diversions to reach their destination.

Sanjay Kumar, a regular commuter at Madhapur said the diversions in many areas have been turning destructive as we are wasting our time and petrol. The major disadvantage is unproductive time and extra fuel is consumed. "A lot of my time is wasted while commuting as the distance which I earlier used to cover in 30 minutes, is now taking me around 45 to 50 minutes to reach my destination due to diversions imposed on the roads," he added.

"Riding extra miles due to unnecessary diversions has also affected in terms of fuel average. It varies more than a kilometer, to reach the destination. With such illogical activities by the authorities, commuters are forced to spend extra money on fuel," added Sanjay.

In the north and east areas of the city particularly Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, 100-feet road, Masab Tank, Banjara Hills in western part of the city. Also, Begumpet, Uppal, L B Nagar, Medchal, Suchitra, traffic diversions have been imposed since nearly four months. Commuters have been facing inconvenience due to barricading of regular U turns forcing them to travel extra to make a U turn.

People do not reach destinations on their right time leading to delay in their work. They blamed the authorities for the irregular traffic jams in the city. Vijay Singh, a resident of Vijay Nagar Colony said that the traffic police has introduced these U turns to avoid doing their duties in junctions. They do not see the traffic and are always busy clicking photos of motorists. They made the U turn at Masab Tank x roads because they were unable to control the traffic jam, he added.

"It is illogical to keep traffic lights off and one side closed at main junctions and divert traffic from turn around after a kilometer," added Tariq Omer, another commuter.

However, the GHMC is imitating efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic and build major junctions. But later these were barricaded. "Motorists are forced to travel extra to reach the other side of the road. Taking long U turns, waiting on signals and then heading towards the destination," said Harsha, of Team Road Squad who is promoting road safety across the country.

He said it has been witnessed that motorists have been facing inconvenience in several such stretches in the city and bad roads and development works have been adding to their woes. "Inability to predict travel time, drivers are spending more time in traveling than compromising on their productive time. These unnecessary diversions is completely a waste of fuel and money," added Harsha.