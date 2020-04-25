Hyderabad: Social distancing goes for a toss in morning markets

Hyderabad: Social distancing in the morning markets in parts of the city seems diluting. It may be mentioned here that the State government despite the Centre has given certain relations has extended the lockdown with no new relaxations.

However, the government has been facilitating movement and supply of essential commodities, roadside vegetable and fruit stalls for the people.

But, at certain places of the city the social distancing norms seem to have taken lightly by both the consumers and traders.

For example, huge crowds are seen on Saturday at the wholesale market in Malkpet where no sign of social distancing adhered to and the police were seen only at the entry points of the market, leaving everything free for all.

Hectic activity is seen at the wholesale market with people, small traders and others coming in large numbers to make purchases. Besides, loading and downloading activities making the market function like any other day.

At some places like Azampura and inner lanes and by lanes of Chadarghat people were seen gathering in good numbers around the pushcart vendors to purchase vegetables and fruits.

The inner-localities adjacent to the main roads between YMCA and Abids were seen venders selling vegetables in the street corners and street-sides.

People including police were seen busy in selecting quality vegetables throwing the social distancing norms to the winds.