Hyderabad: Social distancing? It's like socialising at markets

Hyderabad: Citizens of Hyderabad are ignoring the social distancing measures even after multiple requests by governments and celebrities and constant reminders or pleadings on news channels. The social distancing stipulation is violated in almost all places, such as markets, grocery stores, pharmacies, petrol bunks and other places.

Panic-stricken people are crowding into markets for essential commodities and doing so, they are sadly forgetting to keep social distance. They are seen purchasing commodities in close contact even without a mask, thus creating chances for virus spread.

When contacted, P Praveen, Chairman of Gudimalkapur market, said that, "Though market associations execute several measures, the decision rests in the hands of citizens to obey the norms and safeguard themselves. All we can do is, tell them to wear safety mask and maintain distance,only few of them follow it."

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people should maintain a minimum of 3 feet distance from others, especially when a person is coughing or sneezing. But, consumers are coming to markets without even wearing a face mask which is very dangerous for them as well harmful to others. There must be rules that products are not sold to the person who is violating social distance norms," said S Venu Reddy, a B Tech graduate and consumer in Monda market.

Another consumer Bhavani Latha at Monda market says that, "From the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, all are repeatedly requesting the citizens to maintain social distance to avoid the spread of virus, but citizens are neglecting their words and coming outside of their homes normally which is unacceptable and such citizens must be isolated and punished."