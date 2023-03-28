Hyderabad: Soil testing commences for airport Metro

Hyderabad: After fixing the alignment and completion of peg marking for the airport Metro project, testing commenced for determining the soil-bearing capacity on Monday.

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML), stated that soil testing will be done for about two months for 100 Metro pillars, starting from IKEA till the Shamshabad International Airport.

Soil testing will be done by taking borehole soil samples up to a depth of about 40 ft from the road surface at each location. Soil bearing capacity will be determined through both in-situ tests and lab tests of soil samples."

Indicating that detailed soil investigation is required for the design of foundations, he said the results will also determine other aspects like the type of foundation--whether it is open or pile foundation, required depth of the foundation, allowable bearing pressure.