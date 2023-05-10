Hyderabad: Somesh Kumar appointed Chief Adviser to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad : Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been appointed as Chief Adviser to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The retired 1989 batch IAS official will hold office for three years with the rank of Cabinet minister.

Kumar had played a key role in the implementation of many welfare and development programmes envisaged by KCR. He took the reasonability of revenue generation required for the State and the implementation of the Dharani portal during his stint as CS.

Kumar, who was appointed by the CM as CS in December 2019, had to step down in January this year after the Telangana High Court issued order asking the State government to relieve and send him to Andhra Pradesh.

The court had allowed the writ petition filed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order allotting Kumar to Telangana after the AP bifurcation. He had reported for duty in Andhra Pradesh after being relieved from Telangana and applied for VRS later. The AP government had relieved Kumar recently.