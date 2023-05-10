Hyderabad: Sonia Gandhi granted statehood & fulfilled aspirations of TS people says G Niranjan

Hyderabad : Telangana PCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on Tuesday reminded that the Congress party had alone fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Telangana by granting separate statehood for Telangana and gave political opportunity to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar and his family to rule the State.



Niranjan said irrespective of doing anything during its 55 years of its rule, the Congress alone granted separate statehood for Telangana. “If Congress was the party that has seen the blood of the Telangana activists, then, why did the entire family of KCR, including KTR, went to Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi and thanked her after the passage of Telangana Bill in Parliament?”, he added.