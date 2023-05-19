  • Menu
Hyderabad: Speeding truck claims three students’ lives at Narsingi

Speeding truck claims three students’ lives at Narsingi
Speeding truck claims three students’ lives at Narsingi

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate mishap, three students died on the spot and two others were grievously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car in which they were traveling. The mishap took place at Narsingi on the city outskirts on Friday morning.

The victims, were proceeding towards CBIT, when the mishap took place.

Police said that when the car slowed down, the truck which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner rammed into it from behind.

The three youngsters suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Two others were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The Narsingi police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and registered a case. The details of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

