Hyderabad: Staffer at Gandhi medical college tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a data entry operator at Gandhi medical college has been tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The incident triggered scare among the medical college staff after several came in contact with the person.

With the report of the case, the staff at the Gandhi medical college were alerted and their samples are being collected. It is learned that some of the professors have also met the data entry operator. However, it is yet to be known how the data entry operator contracted with the virus.

So far, the state reported 8 fresh cases including Gandhi medical college staffer. Out of the eight, six cases reported in Suryapet, one in Jogulamba Gadwal and one in Mancherial. On Thursday, 50 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state and 68 discharged from the hospital. Most of the cases that reported on Thursday are under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.