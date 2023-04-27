Hyderabad: Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India urged to relook into release of IAS officer's Smita Sabharwal killer

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Special Secretary and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is always active on social media and reacts to the issues concerned to the public. On Wednesday, she took to her Twitter handle and urged the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India to intervene in the release of gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder of Telugu Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah in Bihar.

Smita expressed solidarity with the family of Krishnaiah and quote-tweeted the statement of the Central IAS Association, which expressed its deep dismay at the Bihar government's decision to release the convicts involved in the brutal killing of the late IAS officer.

"Sometimes one wonders if being a civil servant is worth it. Request the SC and CJI to intervene," Sabharwal wrote.

"A convict charged with murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be reclassified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice," the statement from IAS association further read. The association further requested the Bihar government to reconsider its decision at the earliest.

Krishnaiah was a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from old Mahbubnagar district of Telangana State. The 35-year-old Dalit civil servant was dragged out of his official car and lynched by a mob comprising Bihar People's Party (BPP), a now-defunct political outfit founded by Singh.

Singh, who has already served 14 years in jail, was currently out on parole for the wedding of his son Chetan Anand, an RJD MLA. The decision of his release was made after the law was amended to free those who have completed 14 years in prison.

