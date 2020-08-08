Hyderabad: Sustainable rooftop farming

If he is not waxing eloquent about the state of the economy or reading books on history, polity and carnatic music, K Siva Kumar, an employee of South Central Railway is busy tending to plants on the terrace of his house in Malkajgiri. A new found passion, he says, "After I attended a horticulture class in Red Hills, life has changed for the better. The guava tree that bore no fruit for a decade, is now full of fruit, thanks to the newly gained knowledge."



Gardening provides a cathartic experience, he quips. Siva Kumar, started terrace gardening a year ago, affirms it has reduced the dependence on buying vegetables and greens by 50 per cent from the market.

"We have capsicum, tomato, brinjal, five types of chillies, bitter gourd, beans, Indian cucumber (dosakai), spinach, bachalikura (Spanish spinach), thotakura (Amaranthus), cluster beans, dondakaya (Tindoora), coriander and mint. By the end of the year, we want to become self-sufficient."

The biggest learning is all kinds of plants needs nourishment and care he says. The composition of the potting includes 30 percent soil, 30 percent vermicomposting, 30 percent coco peat and 10percent neem cake.

Water decomposer is also a must. Just few drops with 2 kg jaggery in 200 litres of water is enough which loosens the soil and helps the roots get the much needed air.

Was he successful from the beginning, we ask? Thanks to the internet and ever so eager gardening lovers, there is always help available. "There was a guy who wanted Rs 5,000 per month to do de-weeding but what is gardening if one does not get one's hands dirty," says Siva.

Neem oil is another wonder that helps keep plants pest free and what is more, it is organic. "I've had enough of the pesticide laden veggies," says the South Central Railway Mazdoor Union warhorse.