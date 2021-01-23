Hyderabad: Tank bund gets a face lift

The beautification works of tank bund taken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has reached to the final lap making it more aesthetic and charming.

The HMDA has taken up the works on either side of the tank bund on the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The transformation of tank bund has already attracted the citizens before the works reached the final stage.

The beautifiation works include installation of street furniture and kiosks, decorative lightings, specially designed cast iron railing and grills, flamed granite on the footpaths, improving the drain system to avoid water stagnation. Tank Bund is one of the hangout places for people and is an urban zone for people to spend leisure time with their families.

The MA&UD minister on Saturday took to Twitter to present the pictures of the renovated tank bund.