Hyderabad: TASCA helps migrant workers

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana State All Senior Citizens Association (TSASCA) distributed essential groceries to 160 migrant families from Bihar and Orissa in Devendernagar Colony in Uppal on Wednesday.

So far, the association has helped around 2,000 migrant workers and their families across Hyderabad. Each migrant was provided with 5 kg wheat flour, 3 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 1 litre oil, 1/2 kg chilly powder.