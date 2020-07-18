Hyderabad: Task force arrests two for black marketing Covid anti-viral drugs

Hyderabad: The north zone task force on Friday arrested two persons for black marketing the anti-viral drugs of Covid-19. The accused were identified as Sunil Agarwal and Sonu Agarwal and drugs amounting to Rs 5,60,000 were recovered from their possession.

According to task force police, they received a tip-off about the persons selling the drugs which are prohibited. Upon receiving the information, cops raided the medical shops of the accused in Chilkalguda and Ramgopalpet and seized Remdesivir injections, Fabiflu tablets and fingertip pulse Oximeter.

P Radhakishan Rao, DCP of Task force said that the accused persons had earlier purchased the drugs from the accused Phani who was arrested earlier. Upon getting leads from Phani, we raided the medical store of the accused persons and seized the drugs.

He added, "If anyone is found to be selling the anti-viral drugs loosely without any approval or permission, then strict action will be initiated against them. However, the accused were handed over to Chilkalguda PS."