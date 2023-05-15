Hyderabad: Taste of the mangoes missing, people pine for farm-ripe fruits

Hyderabad : Summer is the season of Mangoes. Mangoes are the most consumed seasonal fruit in the state and across the country. However, the taste for which the ‘Mango Lovers’ were waiting was not available so far.

Despite two months of summer, citizens could not find the farm-ripe mangoes on the streets yet. Most of the Mangoes are either half-ripe or ripe with the use of chemicals. Adding further misery to the situation, the recent untimely rains have damaged Mango farms across the state. Many varieties are grown in Telangana which are not only exported to the other countries but are extensively consumed by the people here. However, the untimely rains and hail storms have damaged the harvest resulting in not-so-tasty mangoes being sold on the streets.

Be Nishan, Himayat, Banganpalli, Chinna Rasala, Dassehri and similar other popular varieties are still not available in good taste. Perhaps the Mangoes that people are looking up to would be available in the last week of May or in early June.

There are only a few places in the city where people can find good quality mangoes that are pleasant for the taste buds. Such mangoes are not affordable for common people obviously and common people may need to wait a little more for affordable and quality mangoes.