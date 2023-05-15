Hyderabad: Tech glitches affect property registrations across Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Although Telangana State has made significant progress in implementing technology for efficient civic administration, the State’s Registration and Stamps department is facing technical glitches in providing prompt services to customers seeking property registration on a daily basis.

This is primarily due to the heavy load on servers and a shortage of technical personnel. Customers visiting the Hyderabad offices encounter frequent server downtime and technical difficulties, causing some to return for a second day to complete the property registration process.

According to senior officials from the Registration department, there has been a surge in the number of daily property registrations, which has resulted in a nearly twofold increase in the workload of all Registration offices. The online booking system for slots has also experienced heavy traffic during weekdays. Earlier, each registration office was able to handle 20 to 30 property registrations, but this figure has now jumped to 50 to 60 in certain Sub Registrar offices, particularly in the Greater Hyderabad region. However, the workforce remains limited, with most of the staff being outsourced, leaving only a handful of officials responsible for completing all necessary procedures for property registration. Moreover, technical issues frequently arise due to the high volume of registration paperwork being downloaded and uploaded, causing the servers to malfunction. Rectifying these problems and restarting the registration process takes at least 30 minutes, officials have reported.

The authorities said that the Registration department was encountering all these problems, but it found it very difficult to address them as it required huge technical backup.

Some of the registration offices were running glitch free in the districts as they were upgraded with technology and the number of registrations were low.

It required some more advanced technological decisions to ensure a quick process for property registrations in Hyderabad.