Hyderabad: Teenage girl ends life after parents snatch phone

Hyderabad: A teenage girl hanged herself from ceiling fan in her room here on Saturday night at Jubilee Hills after her parents snatched her phone. She was identified as Sunder Leela.

Getting into details, the girl was addicted to watch videos in her smartphone with no option left during the pandemic. To curb the habit, her parents took away the phone from her and left home for work. When they returned home on Saturday evening, they found her daughter hanging in her home. The police were alerted who brought her down and found a suicide note in her room.

In the note, she stated that she was committing suicide after her parents reprimanded her for spending time on her phone. Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another case in Chaderghat, a 17-year-old girl identified as Sania Khan hanged herself to death at her house when her parents were out for work on Saturday. The cause of her death is to be ascertained.