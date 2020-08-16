Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha lauds services of corona warriors

Hyderabad: Former MP and Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday lauded the humanitarian efforts of all the corona warriors during the pandemic.



She was addressing the corona warriors as part of her campaign 'ThankYouWarrior' during the last few days appreciating their efforts during the pandemic. She concluded her ongoing "ThankYouWarrior" campaign with her Independence Day address.

"We must respect and value the contribution of the frontline Covid warriors, as we remember the contribution of our forefathers on this day to celebrate our Independence," said Kavitha. She wished that the ongoing spirit of unity continues and today's India fights the pandemic out with the same valour as our freedom fighters did. She applauded the humanitarian ethos of every single worker and volunteer who has been at the forefront of battling every odd situation that the country has faced. She urged people to make righteous choices as they move ahead in time.