Hyderabad: Telangana Junior Doctors Association puts stir plan on hold
Hyderabad : After getting an assurance from the Health Minister T Harish Rao overgetting a 15 per cent stipend hike, the Junior Doctors have decided to withhold the proposed strike.
The junior doctors said that the Health Minister gave assurance that the government was positive with regards to a 15 per cent stipend hike for interns, PGs and Super-Speciality residents. The Health Minister said the file has been processed and was at the Chief Minister’s office waiting for approval, said Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) General Secretary Dr RK Akhil Kumar. He said that the Health Minister had told them that since the last hike was done in May 2021, even this year it will be done in May. “The health minister has always been supportive to junior doctors in various issues. We junior doctors are immensely thankful for that. Taking into consideration the assurance and public healthcare, JUDA has decided to withhold the strike,” said Akhil Kumar.