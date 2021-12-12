Hyderabad: Three dead as the car collided with a parked lorry in Medchal district

The ghastly road accident took place at Dundigal police station limits in Medchal district where a car collided with a lorry parked at the Coca-Cola Company in Bowrampet. Three young men were killed on the spot and another was seriously injured in the accident.

All of them are reportedly staying in Nizampet and trying for a job. The dead were identified as Charan from Vijayawada and Sanju and Ganesh from Eluru districts respectively. The injured Ashok is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Sooraram.

Police said Charan was driving the car at the time of the incident and suspected that overspeeding was the cause of the accident.