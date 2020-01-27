Top
Hyderabad: TJS celebrates Republic Day at Nampally
Nampally: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated on a grand note at Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) office here on Sunday.

TJS founder Prof Kodandaram paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar by garlanding their portraits.

He criticised the politicians for neglecting the constitution while citizens were protecting with dedication and care. He lauded citizens for showing patriotism. Later, he felicitated Shyam Sunder who won as councilor for 34th ward in Tandur from TJS.

