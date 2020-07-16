Hyderabad: TPCC to hold PVNR centenary celebrations from July 24

Hyderabad: TPCC will launch the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao from July 24 which will include several programmes to highlight the contribution of former PM.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee chairman Dr J Geetha Reddy on Wednesday informed that that the TPCC's committee vice chairman D Sridhar Babu, convener Mahesh Kumar Goud and member K Venugopal recently met the family members of PV Narasimha Rao to discuss the centenary celebrations. They had interaction with PV Prabhakar Rao, PV Manohar Rao and Vani Devi. Narasimha Rao's brother PV Manohar Rao agreed to be the chief patron of TPCC's Committee for Centenary Celebrations.

Uttam informed that PV Narasimha Rao's association with the Congress party, his political ideology, economic reforms, foreign affairs and other aspects of his life would be brought to the notice of the people through various programmes as part of centenary celebrations. He said former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was a close confidant of Narasimha Rao, will participate in the programme on July 24 online. Former Union Ministers P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor will also participate in the programme.

He also announced that former PCC president and ex-MP V. Hanumantha Rao would be the honorary chairman of PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee.