Hyderabad: Traders make hay amid corona scare

Hyderabad: Even as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao warned of booking cases under the PD Act, traders continue to fleece the consumers during the lockdown period in the entire State. The government is flooded with complaints from people who were exploited by the vendors in the sale of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities.



Interestingly, more number of cases were reported from the districts mainly old Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal where the business activity mainly the essential commodity markets witness brisk business between the wholesalers, retailers and consumers.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, State Civil Supplies Department had established a consumer grievance cell exclusively in Hyderabad to receive the complaints from citizens and address them instantly. Consumer Forum Director S Laxmi said that most of the complaints on escalation of the prices of essential commodities have been registered from the districts.

It was found that the vendors resorted to hoarding of the pulses and vegetables and created artificial scarcity. The prices of vegetables were almost doubled in the markets. Soon after receiving the complaints, the forum authorities forwarded the complaints to police and other local officials concerned. At least 500 cases were booked and imposed fine against errant traders till date

In Hyderabad, all necessary arrangements were made to check the exploitation of the consumers by deploying officials in some identified areas. The Cell is also receiving phone calls from white ration card holders who are enquiring about the distribution of free rice and Rs 1,500 financial to each family as a relief. Status of the relief distribution will be updated to all beneficiaries through phone messages as the government will start the official process in a day or two.