Hyderabad traffic police observe silence on roads in view of Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary

Hyderabad: In the view of Martyrs' Day maring the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Hyderabad traffic police have observed two-minute silence. The police and the motorists stopped at traffic signals around 11 am observing the silence as a mark of respect to the father of the nation.

The traffic police and motorists at Moosarambagh traffic signal and at the patny centre in Secunderabad observed the silence in a show of respect to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives.

Martyrs' Day is observed every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at one of his prayer meets. Godse, a nationalist, killed Gandhi by shooting at him three times from a close range.