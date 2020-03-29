Hyderabad: Train compartments to turn into isolation wards

The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to turn train compartments into isolation wards for COVID-19 positive patients.

"Sleeper coaches can be easily turned into isolation beds for COVID-19 patients and it would come to help in case of emergency," said SCR officials. The officials said that middle berths and ladders will be removed in the sleeper coaches for the convenient of patients and the restrooms will be modified.

The cabins are getting readied to accommodate two patients in each and it can be used when COVID-19 cases increase and state-run hospitals are filled.

However, the railway authorities are working on the equipment, doctors, nurses and medicine along with the uninterrupted power. And these trains will go to any area in the state to shift COVID-19 positive patients.

Union Ministry for Railways, Piyush Goyal on Saturday took to Twitter saying, "Preparing to Combat Coronavirus: In a novel initiative, Railways has converted train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. Now, Railways will offer clean, sanitised & hygienic surroundings for the patients to comfortably recover."