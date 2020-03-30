Hyderabad: Trainee pilot injured at Chatanpalli

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old trainee pilot from Begumpet airport met with a non-fatal accident in the wee hours on Sunday near Chatanpalli Bridge under Shamshabad police limits.

According to city police, the trainee pilot received multiple injuries on his body when his bike hit the divider on road at around 4:45 am.

He was riding the bike all the way from Madanapalle of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and was about to reach Hyderabad. But on his way, he met with an accident.

The officials of Cyberabad traffic police issued a press release in this connection and noted that, taking up such an adventurous journey on the highways is suicidal as due to lockdown the highways are witnessing many heavy vehicles moving at top speed.

Luckily, the trainee pilot wasn't hit by any heavy vehicle.

Also, the empty roads give a tendency to the rider to ride fast and they lost control over their bikes.

It is being urged to each and every citizen that, they should not take up long and dangerous rides in the period of lockdown, read the release.