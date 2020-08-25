Hyderabad: Trolleys turn pandals

Hyderabad: In a rare act of inventiveness, devotees came up with setting up a Ganesha pandal atop a trolley at Feelkhana at Begum Bazar after the state government directed all associations not to set up pandals at public places. Even as Bajrang Dal activists protested at several places in the city, devotees at Feelkhana continued with the rituals as people made their way through the traffic to offer prayers.



Ram Kishan, a resident of Begum Bazar, said, "The government cannot stop us. It is our fundamental right and we know our duties as well. No one wants to die, we maintain social distance and our team members make sure people do not crowd." Setting up a Ganesha idol atop a trolley is catching on in the city. Sri Vallabh Uphadyay of Feelkhana says, "Ganesha on a trolley is common in Pune but we are the first ones in the city. Now there are many who follow us. The advantages are many; the idol is raised on the trolley so there is no fear of water entering the place when it rains."

The Ganesha idol is placed on the trolley and it is pulled with the help of ropes for Nimajjanam. Such trolleys are now seen in Chappal Bazar, Dilshuknagar, Behind Khairatabad Ganesh mandap. The engine is removed and it is kept aside after the festival.











