Hyderabad: TSPSC cancels three recruitment exams

Hyderabad: Following the incident of the Assistant Engineers recruitment examination question paper leak, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday decided to cancel three recruitment examinations, including the Group-I preliminary test.

The Commission has decided to conduct the Group-I preliminary test again on June 11. The other two recruitment examinations cancelled were Assistant Executive Engineer posts in various engineering departments, and Divisional Accounts Officer posts.

In a statement issued here, the Commission said that a special meeting was convened after careful examination of the report of the special investigation team and an internal enquiry and it had decided to cancel recruitment examinations-Group-I, AEE and DAO that were held on October 16, 2022, January 22, 2023 and February 26, 2023 respectively.

The dates for reconduct of other examinations would be intimated shortly, it said. Further, the Commission said that It was being wrongly reported in some sections of the media that the Junior Lecturers exam was postponed, but the dates were not announced previously.