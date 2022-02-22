Hyderabad: TSRTC bus catches fire on Lalapet flyover, no casualties

The passengers in an RTC bus has breathed a sigh of relief after they escape unhurt in a bus fire mishap. Going into details, a TSRTC bus, carrying 60 passengers accidentally caught fire when the bus was travelling on Lalaguda flyover on Tuesday afternoon.



The bus driver who noticed the flames halted the vehicle on the roadside and alerted the bus conductor who helped the passengers to get down the bus immediately. None of the passengers were injured in the mishap. The fire was brought under control.

Meanwhile, people on board appreciated the bus driver for reacting swiftly and saving the lives of passengers. The cause of the fire in the bus is yet to be awaited.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers to continue their onward journey to their destinations.