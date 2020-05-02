Hyderabad: Two arrested for transporting toddy in ambulance

Two people were arrested by the SR Nagar police for illegally transporting toddy in an ambulance. The police intercepted the vehicle on a regular check and found two cans of spurious toddy weighs around 30 litres.

According to SI Sainath, Ganesh and Balakrishna, both residents of Bapunagar went to Begumpet and from there they travelled to Balkampet in the ambulance. The two were caught at Balkampet and were arrested.

In a similar case, a security guard of a pub in Begumpet was arrested for trying to sell illegally. The guard, Ramu was selling liquor from the pub that was closed 40 days ago with the help of a kitchen manager Rambabu.

The police seized 35 cases of 330 ml beer, 12 full bottles of rum, five bottles of whiskey from him. The worth of liquor is estimated to be of Rs 1.5 lakh.