Hyderabad: Two held for murdering contractor

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police on Thursday arrested two persons for murdering a contractor Md. Ghouse. The accused were identified as Md. Sameer and Jilani Rahman.

According to police, the main accused Md. Sameer was the cousin of Md. Ghouse and was working under him as a labourer in the godown. The victim owned two godowns and used to hire labourers to work in the godowns. So the victim also took his cousin under his wings a few years ago.

However the accused was unhappy over the fact that his cousin was not increasing his salary, but still he did not leave. But his marriage was fixed in the month of August, so the accused asked for Rs. two lakh as help from the victim to which the victim agreed.

But last week when the accused went to collect the money from Ghouse's residence, he handed over Rs. 50000, said the police. The accused got angry over the fact and was afraid that his marriage might get cancelled due to shortage of money.

So he hatched a conspiracy with his friend to eliminate the victim and take over his godowns after his death. On Tuesday the accused and his associate visited the godown and started arguing with Ghouse and within a few seconds, the accused Sameer took out a dagger and killed his cousin.

The second accused Jilani threatened the other persons standing over there and after committing the murder both the accused fled the spot, said the police. However they were arrested under section 302 of IPC by Hayath Nagar police and were remanded to judicial custody.