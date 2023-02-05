Hyderabad: Two killed in fatal road mishap at ORR

Hyderabad: In an tragic road mishap, two persons were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday.



According to police, a car hit a divider and rammed into another car on the other side of the road. The accident took place in Medchal-Malkajgiri district under the Keesara police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The police added the driver of a Mercedes-Benz car coming from Ghaktesar lost control and hit the divider. The speeding car then rammed into a cab coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital. The impact of the collision was such that both the vehicles were badly mangled.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

This is the second accident on ORR in less than a week. It is to mention here that two persons were killed and four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck at Himayat Sagar stretch on February 3.

The eight-lane expressway designed for speed up to 100 kmph has seen many accidents in recent times due to rash driving.

In 2021, a total of 58 people were killed in 74 accidents on ORR. Last year, the number of accidents dropped by nearly 20 per cent.