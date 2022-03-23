Hyderabad: Two-year-old falls off building in Yousufguda, injured

A two-year-old boy fell from the building while being fed by his mother here at Yousufguda in Hyderabad. The incident took place in front of Master degree college in Yousufguda.



The boy, Sai Charan, son of Suresh is residing in the rented house on the second floor of a building. On Tuesday morning, Sai Charan's mother is feeding him when he accidentally fell down from the building and sustained serious injuries.

He was shifted to nearby private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The Jubilee Hills police registered a case and launched an investigation.