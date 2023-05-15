Hyderabad: ‘Vaktha’ grooms participants

Hyderabad : The participants who attended the 114 batch of ‘Vaktha’ jointly organised by Hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills in Jubilee Hills on May 13 and 14 found the training worth attending to ensure complete transformation from commoner to an orator. They say the training not only provided important tips, but also brought about a major change in the way they think about society.

A majority of those who took part in the programme felt transforming into a personality can change society. Some felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days of training and asserted to maintain poise obtained through tips.

Faculty D Bal Reddy, who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to practice them regularly. He said public speaking was a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking, while adeptly covering the do’s and don'ts of oratory. Reddy explained to the participants how a good speaker controlls the mood of the audience. The session on ‘influencer’, inspired the participants to become good communicators, who played a great role, while influencing people with his or her attitude.

Later, Reddy presented certificates along with a book written by himself to all participants. He said the book has important useful content for them.

While providing feedback, the participants felt that the well-organised programme was astonishingly easy to grasp with suitable examples.

Kishore Gudipalli of Visakhapatnam said “after the programme I am confident; have overcome stage fear. I thank the organizers; hope the programme continues enabling people to learn new skills.” he added.

BP Mit Titus (Mahbubnagar) asserted that he would not forget this experience and would remain indebted throughout his life. He learned tips and techniques related to public speaking, proper posture and body language. Another participant S Shirisha Reddy said “By learning skills in the training programme removed stage fear in me; thanks for holding the programme and changing my life.”

The 115th batch of Vaktha will be held on June 10-11 (second Saturday and Sunday). For information, interested persons may contact phone 97048-30484.