Hyderabad: Vinod Kumar bats for filling up Kakatiya tanks with excess rainwater

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday stressed on the need to fill up the tanks renovated under Mission Kakatiya in wake of the heavy rains in the State.



He was speaking in a webinar on 'Groundwater recharge in the light of new water infrastructure, irrigation projects created after formation of Telangana State's. Vinod Kumar sought the views of experts on appropriate recharge methods during high rainfall and deficit rainfall years.

Vinod Kumar recalled that water was the contentious issue in the formation of Telangana State and outlined the initiatives taken up by the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in creating new water infrastructure and irrigation projects in fulfilling the aspirations of Telangana people.

State Water Resources Development Corporation chairman V Prakash Rao highlighted the groundwater augmentation observed in Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao's adopted model villages Laxmapuram and Kesavaram in Medchal district, where the GWD constructed 31 recharge shafts in existing water bodies. He stressed the need for construction of such structures in over exploited areas of the State in future.