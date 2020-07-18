Hyderabad: With PRC implementation, teaching doctors elated

Hyderabad: Teaching faculty in government medical colleges were in for a major surprise on Friday after the government decided to implement PRC (Pay Revision Commission) that is pending from 2016 onwards.

The long-pending demand of over 3,500 staff was realised which will ensure a decent pay hike for the faculty, including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, senior residents and tutors.

With government deciding to implement the PRC from 2016 January onwards, all staff are bound to get a big amount each in the form of arrears. It is learnt that the government had to spend Rs 550 crore on arrears alone. How this amount would be given to the staff would be known once GO is issued.

Senior residents or tutors, who used to get Rs 65,000 pay earlier for working in government medical colleges in Hyderabad, would now draw Rs 85,000 per month.

Likewise their colleagues working in government medical colleges in districts, including Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Suryapet would get Rs 80,000 pay as HR and other allowances are less in districts compared to Hyderabad. Assistant professors, who used to get Rs 75,000 to Rs 85,000 earlier based on experience would now get Rs 1 lakh to 1.1 lakh.

Those working in districts would get Rs 85,000 to Rs 1 lakh approximately.

Likewise, associate professors, who used to draw Rs 85,000 to Rs 95,000 salary per month, would now get Rs 1.15 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh in city medical colleges while those in districts will get Rs 1 lakh to 1.1 lakh.

Professors salaries will see a big jump after new PRC is implemented. Earlier based on their work experience they got Rs 1.3 lakh to 1.4 lakh salary in Hyderabad. Now the enhanced pay will come up to Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.2 lakh. Those working in districts used to get Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh and the hiked salary now would be Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month.