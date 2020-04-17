Hyderabad: Woman constable stitches, distributes masks

Hyderabad: A woman police constable deployed as Governor's guard during her official visits has gained the limelight for her generous work which she started since lockdown.

The constable B Amareshwari, is one of the five women guards of the Governor of Telangana. Since the lockdown, she has been utilising her free time to stitch face masks and distributing them for free.

The constable renders her service for an entire day since morning 6am till 9pm and the alternate day is considered to be an off.

But she decided to utilise her off days by employing them for productive use of it and started stitching face masks, though she lacks tailoring experience.

Speaking to the Hans India, she said, "while travelling to work, I have seen many persons roaming on streets without masks and most of them are from poor background who cannot even afford a mask.

So I decided to help them and for that I started watching videos on Youtube on how to stitch masks and with the help of my neighbour I got the clothing material as she is a tailor."

"After getting the material and watching videos I started making the face masks and have distributed them to more than 3000 persons till today.

I hand over three masks to each person, as the fabric used is cotton, so it can be washed, dried and used again. Now, I intend to stitch more 7000 masks," said Amareshwari.