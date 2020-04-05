Hyderabad: Youth come together to lend helping hands

Hyderabad: Amidst Lockdown, a group of five youngsters, on their own and not affiliated to any NGO, were seen extending help to the needy on Sunday, by distributing essentials among affected sections viz., daily wage earners and destitute.

A BA final semester student from Koti Women's College, Roshan and her friends Barika, Md Noyef, Sabir Ali and Sohan have formed a group to provide solace to the affected families and vulnerable people, especially in slums.

She said "we don't belong to any organization as such. We are a group of college going students who want to help out the people in need with our own savings."

Hunger has no religion and they are trying to help each and every person as much as they can. "Humanity means compassion too. We are trying our best doing our part for the sake of humanity," she added.

These youngsters are distributing essentials like masks, sanitisers, soaps, food (Bread, Biscuits, Rice, Daal etc), water and milk, and educating them about safety measures and the importance of hygiene.

As the country is facing the worst migrant crisis, the group is also trying its best to provide necessities to those migrant workers who are stranded on roads with almost no or minimum basic utilities.

They distributed essentials to around 500 people till now. So far, the group has covered Masabtank, Lakdikapool, AC guards, Bazar guards, Nampally, Redhills, Hyderguda, Towlichowki, Mallepally, Himayat Nagar and Mehdipatnam.

They aim to cover the whole of Hyderabad in the coming days. Till now, these youngsters were bearing all the expenses.

As the number of beneficiaries is increasing, they have decided to get help from fellow Hyderabadis from crowdfunding through online fundraiser, Milaap.